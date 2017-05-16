Matthew Logan Vasquez On World Cafe

In this session, Delta Spirit frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez and his touring band perform songs from his second solo album, Does What He Wants. The new album was recorded in a trailer in Dripping Springs, Texas, during a difficult time for Vasquez. Last year, after running into financial problems, Vasquez, his wife and their infant son moved in with his mother so that the family could get a fresh start.

Vasquez is also part of the trio Middle Brother, along with Taylor Goldsmith from Dawes and John McCauley of Deer Tick. Hear the complete session with Vasquez in the player above, and get a look inside the studio in the VuHaus performance video below.

