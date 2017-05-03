Marshall University to Make Safety Improvements on Campus

Marshall University has begun taking steps to increase security measures around campus after a survey revealed students felt less safe walking outside at night.

The university has begun a series of on-campus improvements in response to a survey conducted earlier in the academic year in which 40 percent of students said they felt unsafe walking at night. The survey results and changes follow five armed robberies across the street from the main campus between October 2016 and April 2017.

Physical Plant Director Dale Osburn says they will update campus lighting as well as trim tree branches to promote open viewing.

