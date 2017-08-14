Marshall University Hosting Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

Free solar eclipse viewing glasses and free moon pies are being offered to people participating in Marshall University's viewing event on Aug. 21.

Marshall's College of Science, Student Affairs groups and West Virginia Science Adventures are sponsoring the program set for 1:07 p.m. to 3:56 p.m. at Buskirk Field in Huntington. Peak viewing time is expected to be at 2:34 p.m.

A telescope view of the eclipse will be projected onto a big screen, and space-themed music and fun science facts will be included.