Marshall Softball Looks to Make History in Lexington

By 3 hours ago

The Marshall University Softball program is set to make its second NCAA Tournament appearance Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Morgan Zerkle.
Credit Marshall University Athletics

Lexington is a familiar location for the Herd, that’s where Marshall played the last time it was in the NCAA Tournament in 2013. And Marshall was scheduled to play UK this season before it was rained out. Marshall head Coach Shonda Stanton said the familiarity should help.

“The nice thing is this isn’t the first time we’re walking into the facility,” Stanton said. “We walked into the facility and were there for quite some time and had gotten rained out, but it won’t be where they’ll be oohing and awing and sometimes that can take your focus away when you’re looking at how beautiful the facility is, we’ve been there and seen it and I think that does help.”

The only player on the team that was part of that 2013 team is Shaelynn Braxton. She said her message to her teammates is to enjoy it, and know that you can compete.

“Take it in, because it’s obviously something you don’t get to experience every year and you understand that you worked hard to get to this moment, but there is so much more after this level because there is a Super Regional and there is a World Series so even though it’s an amazing stage to be on, you deserve to be on this stage and understand whatever you go out there and do is going to take you to the next level,” Braxton said.

Marshall has a record of 41 wins and 10 losses this season. They lead the country in stolen bases and have the selection for Conference USA Coach of the Year in Shonda Stanton, Player of the Year in Morgan Zerkle and Pitcher of the Year in Jordan Dixon. But despite the accolades weren’t able to win the Conference USA Tournament.

The Herd takes on the University of Illinois Friday at noon. 

Tags: 
Marshall University
Marshall Softball
Arts & Culture

Carmichael: Senate Tax Plan will Be Base of Budget Compromise

By May 11, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, Senate President Mitch Carmichael says legislative leaders and the Governor are inching closer to a budget deal that he's "optimistic" can be approved by next week.

Carmichael says that budget deal will be based on a tax reform plan approved in the Senate last week that was voted down twice in the House.

Economics Expert Outlines Steps to Help W.Va.

By May 10, 2017
Malcolm Portera
Marshal.edu

An internationally known economic development expert told a crowd at Marshall University Wednesday that higher education institutions can be the key to growing a state's economy.

Malcolm Portera, a chancellor emeritus of the University of Alabama System, was at Marshall to outline ideas and initiatives he's headed in Mississippi and Alabama to improve the economy there.  The 71-year-old Portera has helped the southeast with programs that have driven the manufacturing back to the region resulting in $15 billion in capital investments. Portera said much of that economic investment is tied to the universities and was accomplished during his time at Mississippi State University and with the University of Alabama System.

Marshall University to Make Safety Improvements on Campus

By May 3, 2017
Marshall University
Wikipedia / en.wikipedia.org

Marshall University has begun taking steps to increase security measures around campus after a survey revealed students felt less safe walking outside at night.

The university has begun a series of on-campus improvements in response to a survey conducted earlier in the academic year in which 40 percent of students said they felt unsafe walking at night. The survey results and changes follow five armed robberies across the street from the main campus between October 2016 and April 2017.

Facing Budget Cut, Marshall Likely to Increase Fee

By Apr 28, 2017
Marshall University
Wikipedia / en.wikipedia.org

Marshall University's Board of Governors has adopted four potential proposals in anticipation of funding cuts from the state.

Each of the plans accepted Wednesday will use tuition hikes to compensate for about 60 percent of the cuts and will reduce university spending to account for the other 40 percent. 

Brad Smith, Intuit Help Marshall Students Flourish

By Apr 27, 2017
Brad Smith, Jennifer Garner, Chad Pennington
Rick Haye / Marshall University

The president and CEO of software company Intuit was at Marshall University Wednesday to hear students' proposals for projects that could help some of the challenges West Virginia faces.

The program was modeled after the television show Shark Tank. Intuit President and Marshall alum Brad Smith joined state native and actress Jennifer Garner, and former Marshall and NFL Quarterback Chad Pennington to hear presentations from seven groups of students. They were vying for three winning spots. The contest was called the 2017 Innovating for Impact Design and Delight Innovation Challenge. Smith said he wanted to help Marshall students come up with ideas that could help the state.

Marshall Softball Star Hopes to Lead Team to New Heights

By Mar 30, 2017
Morgan Zerkle
Marshall University Athletics

The Marshall University softball team is on a 16-game winning streak. Much of that success has come from senior and West Virginia native Morgan Zerkle, who has been selected to play for Team USA this summer.

Team USA, Preseason Conference USA Player of the Year, Top 50 Watch List by USA softball. These are just a few of the accolades that Morgan Zerkle received before the start of the 2017 softball season. As a captain of the Thundering Herd, Zerkle has led Marshall to a 25-4 record overall and a 9-0 record in Conference USA. Zerkle said she never expected this much success.