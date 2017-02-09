Marshall Med School Dedicates Surgery Simulation Laboratory

Surgical residents at Marshall University have a new tool in a simulation laboratory just unveiled.

Marshall said in a news release the lab is intended to provide learning opportunities for residents and enhance patient outcome.

School of Medicine Dean Joseph I. Shapiro says the lab gives residents the ability to experience various surgical situations.

The lab was dedicated to Department Chair David Denning, who has served the medical school for 25 years. He said in the release that the lab gives the residents a chance to perfect their skills before they interact with patients.

The release said the lab represents a nearly $200,000 investment.