Marshall, BridgeValley Make Degree Agreements

Marshall University is partnering with BridgeValley Community and Technical College to help students who earn an associate degree in nursing to obtain a four-year degree.

The schools signed cooperation agreements last week. They will allow BridgeValley students to earn either a bachelor of science degree in nursing or a regents bachelor of arts degree at Marshall while finishing their courses at BridgeValley.

The options are available to BridgeValley students in South Charleston and Montgomery.

Students who graduate from BridgeValley's associate nursing degree program will be allowed to pursue a four-year degree through Marshall's online RN to BSN program.

The schools also will offer the regents bachelor of arts degree intended for adult students. It allows students to use previous and transfer credits toward completing their four-year degree.