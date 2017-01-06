Marooned Elkview Mall to be Sold at Public Auction

A shopping center where a bridge was washed away by flooding last summer is to be sold at public auction.

Credit Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Elkview Crossings Mall is scheduled for trustee's sale at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24.

Martin Perry, who was appointed receiver of the property last month, confirmed the notice of foreclosure sale published in the newspaper Monday.

Perry is in charge of overseeing construction of a new culvert bridge into the mall, which has been closed and inaccessible since massive floods swept through West Virginia June 23. Dozens of businesses were forced to close, leaving about 500 people out of work. Tara Retail Group subsequently defaulted on a $13.6 million loan from U.S. Bank Association.

Perry said he's working to award a bid for the new bridge.

Elkview
Elkview Crossings Mall
2016 Flood
Government

