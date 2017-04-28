Marking 100 Days of a Trump Presidency from Appalachia

On this West Virginia Morning, over the weekend, Pres. Donald Trump will reach his 100 day mark in office.

As a part of our series "100 Days in Appalachia," Beth Vorhees checks in with Dave Mistich, the managing editor of the project, about the stories they've shared in the first 100 days and what to expect in the future.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Inside Appalachia is exploring opioid addiction in the region in a series of shows this month.

Today, we meet Michael Holdren, who tells his story as a part of the series. Holdren was injured on the job and received a prescription for an opioid, but says it wasn't long before that legal prescription turned into an addiction.

And Tim O'Brien sings a tune by Mountain Stage host Larry Groce on this Mountain Stage Song of the Week.