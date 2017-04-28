Related Program: 
West Virginia Morning

Marking 100 Days of a Trump Presidency from Appalachia

By 2 minutes ago

On this West Virginia Morning, over the weekend, Pres. Donald Trump will reach his 100 day mark in office. 

Credit West Virginia Public Broadcasting

As a part of our series "100 Days in Appalachia," Beth Vorhees checks in with Dave Mistich, the managing editor of the project, about the stories they've shared in the first 100 days and what to expect in the future.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Inside Appalachia is exploring opioid addiction in the region in a series of shows this month.

Today, we meet Michael Holdren, who tells his story as a part of the series. Holdren was injured on the job and received a prescription for an opioid, but says it wasn't long before that legal prescription turned into an addiction. 

And Tim O'Brien sings a tune by Mountain Stage host Larry Groce on this Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

Tags: 
West Virginia Morning
100 Days in Appalachia
Inside Appalachia
Opioid Addiction
Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Related Content

Wheeling Native Writes Master's Thesis on Patriot Coal Bankruptcy

By Apr 27, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On West Virginia Morning, Dave Mistich talks with Daniel Flatley, a Wheeling native and Columbia University graduate student, about his thesis “Patriot Coal: An American Bankruptcy” and Benny Becker reports from Pikeville, Kentucky where white supremacists are planning a march amid counter demonstrations.  

Job-spurring Grants in Appalachia are Targeted in Trump’s Budget. Here’s What is on the Line

By Emma Copley Eisenberg & 100 Days in Appalachia Mar 22, 2017
Courtesy Cassidy Wright-Hubbard

In 2015, Cassidy Wright-Hubbard was a seventeen-year-old sophomore at Southeast Community and Technical College in Cumberland, Kentucky. Raised in Harlan, she was dually-enrolled in high school and college studying for her art degree. But she needed an income and jobs in the area are few and far between. 

Update: 100 Days in Appalachia

By Mar 17, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On West Virginia Morning, we’ll check in with Dave Mistich, the editor of our digital journalism project “100 Days in Appalachia” and Johnny Staats and Robert Shafer has our Mountain Stage song of the week.

Manchin Cites Billionaire's W.Va. Business Dealings in 'No' Vote for Commerce Secretary

By Feb 27, 2017

The U.S. Senate confirmed Wilbur Ross to serve as President Trump’s Secretary of Commerce on a 72-27 vote Monday night -- with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, voting against the billionaire businessman, citing Ross’ business dealings in the state.