Manchin Warns About Trump Administration Budget Cuts

By 20 minutes ago

West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Trump administration's proposed federal budget would hurt poorer residents of his state with deep cuts in food stamps, Social Security disability benefits, Medicaid and children's health insurance.

Credit PBS Newshour

He says it also would effectively eliminate the Appalachian Regional Commission, funded at $120 million in 2016, that provides development and planning grants for depressed counties.

According to Manchin's office, about 25 percent of West Virginians get Social Security benefits. The Trump budget proposes cutting $72 billion for disability insurance.

He says the budget proposal from Republican President Trump's budget director shows a "lack of compassion" for the most vulnerable Americans in every state.

He says the Senate Appropriations Committee and its 12 subcommittees will work through the budget trying to find a balance.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Joe Manchin
Budget
Government

Related Content

Blankenship Asks Trump to Resist Punishing Coal Execs

By May 16, 2017
Blankenship Trial
Dave Mistich / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.

Blankenship, who recently was freed from federal prison, also asked the president in a letter Tuesday to re-examine a federal investigation into the nation's worst coal mining disaster in four decades.

Sen. Manchin Says Trump-Backed Healthcare Bill Hurts W.Va.

By May 10, 2017
Manchin

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives approved a Trump-backed healthcare bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Joe Manchin believes the bill has major issues and will likely move slowly through the U.S. Senate.

Manchin Calling on President to Appoint Special Prosecutor in Russia Probe

By May 10, 2017
J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is calling on the president to appoint a special prosecutor in the investigation into Russia’s potential tampering in the 2016 presidential race.

The call comes after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Wednesday.

Yeager Airport Submits $14M Interim Runway Safety Proposal

By Apr 14, 2017
@yeagerairport / Twitter

Yeager Airport officials have submitted emergency infrastructure proposal to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, calling for the installation of a new system to stop planes that overshoot the end of the runway.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the $14 million plan for a new Engineered Materials Arresting System is intended to be an interim safety project in advance of a $175 million long-term plan to lengthen the runway from 6,802 feet to 8,000 feet and add safety overrun space.

Pence Talks Health Care, Taxes, in W.Va. Visit

By Mar 27, 2017
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Vice President Mike Pence made several stops in West Virginia Saturday, March 25, including the West Virginia state Capitol and Foster Supply Company in Scott Depot, where he spoke to an audience of about 200 small business owners and their families.