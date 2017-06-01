Manchin Wants Constituent Questions For Comey

West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is asking constituents to send him questions to ask fired FBI Director James Comey when he testifies next week before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Manchin, a committee member, says he went to the Capitol to represent West Virginians and wants to know what questions they want answered.

Comey was ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He is set to testify before Congress Thursday.

Manchin is asking to have questions emailed to: Intel_Hearing@Manchin.Senate.Gov.

The Democrat faces re-election next year.