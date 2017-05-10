Manchin Calling on President to Appoint Special Prosecutor in Russia Probe

By 38 minutes ago
  • Sen. Joe Manchin.
    J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is calling on the president to appoint a special prosecutor in the investigation into Russia’s potential tampering in the 2016 presidential race.

The call comes after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Wednesday.

Comey has been leading the investigation into Russian meddling and potential ties between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

The former director was previously criticized for releasing information about an investigation into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton just weeks before Election Day—a move that garnered praise from Trump on the campaign trail.

The president now says he can't trust Comey's judgment.

Comey reportedly asked for additional funding for the Russian investigation, according to Manchin who said Wednesday the Senate will continue with its investigation into the issue, but a special prosecutor is necessary to ensure public trust.

"I believe that we need a special, independent prosecutor, somebody that has no political backing whatsoever, [whose] job can’t be in jeopardy, they answer to Congress and make sure that the American public has the confidence that this is not going to be a witch hunt from one side of the aisle to a protection of the administration or anybody else on the other side of the aisle," he said.

Trump said the firing came as a recommendation from his Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General.

