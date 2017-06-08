Man Who Assaulted West Virginia Candidate Sentenced

8 minutes ago

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for assaulting a state Senate candidate last year.

Richard Ojeda
Credit @ojeda4congress / Twitter

Jonathan Porter of Holden was sentenced Wednesday in Logan County Circuit Court in the May 2016 attack on Richard Ojeda.

Ojeda was attacked days before he defeated incumbent senator Art Kirkendoll in the Democratic primary.

Ojeda has said Porter hit him with brass knuckles and then tried to run him over with a pickup. Ojeda suffered broken bones to his face.

Porter apologized in court Wednesday and said he was provoked.

