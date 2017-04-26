Man Who Assaulted West Virginia Candidate Pleads Guilty

A 42-year-old West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to felony assault, admitting that last year he hit a state Senate candidate, who suffered broken bones to his face and was later elected.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Jonathan Porter of Holden entered the plea Wednesday.

His trial for assaulting Sen. Richard Ojeda last May at a political cookout in Logan County was scheduled to begin Monday.

Ojeda was attacked just days before he defeated the incumbent senator, Art Kirkendoll, in a Democratic primary.

In court Wednesday, Porter told the judge he had a fight with Ojeda, punched him and knocked him out.

Ojeda has said Porter hit him with brass knuckles and then tried to run him over with a pickup.

