London Bridge Closed Following Reports That A Vehicle Plowed Into Pedestrians

London Metropolitan Police are responding to an incident at London Bridge following reports that a vehicle plowed into pedestrians.

NPR's Frank Langfitt says that the bridge is closed in both directions and that officials are asking people to stay away from the area.

Armed police are also responding to reports of stabbings and shots fired at the nearby renowned Borough Market, as well as an incident in the Vauxhall district.

In response to these three incidents, police have posted a shelter-in-place graphic to Twitter, telling people in the areas to run or hide and to alert police when it is safe to do so.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's office says she is being updated.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted, "National security team has briefed @POTUS on situation at #LondonBridge and will continue to provide updates."

This is a developing story. We'll update with further information as it becomes available.

