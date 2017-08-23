Related Programs: 
Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Mountain Stage with Larry Groce

Listen: Wynonna & the Big Noise on Mountain Stage

By Josh Saul 22 minutes ago

Wynonna & the Big Noise on Mountain Stage
Credit Brian Blauser

Wynonna Judd makes her Mountain Stage debut during this week's episode, where she wins a new audience over in a matter of seconds with her powerful voice and magnetic stage presence. She closes her set with the song "Things That I Lean On," in a show that also features sets by the Indigo Girls, Lydia Loveless and Patty Larkin.

Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 878).

While you're at it, make sure to subscribe, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage

Tags: 
Radio
Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Wynonna
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna & the Big Noise
Mountain Stage

Related Content

Listen: Leftover Salmon on Mountain Stage

By Josh Saul Aug 2, 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

Jamgrass heroes Leftover Salmon return to Mountain Stage this week, with a song that contemplates West Virginia History: "Blair Mountain."

Listen: The Earls of Leicester on Mountain Stage

By Josh Saul Jul 26, 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

Under the direction of dobro master Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester perfectly conjure the sounds of bluegrass legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs — and in the process, have created one of music's great band-name puns. Recreating the spirit of bluegrass giants is serious business though, and it paid off when the group took home a 2015 Grammy for its efforts.

They appear on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage with Larry Groce, alongside Lera Lynn, Cheryl Wheeler, Rob Ikes & Trey Hensley and Nora Jane Struthers.

Live Show News: North Miss. Allstars, Robyn Hitchock on Mountain Stage in November.

By Aug 18, 2017
Courtesey of the artist.

Mountain Stage with Larry Groce announces two live events for November and tickets are available now to Mountain Stage Members.