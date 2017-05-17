Listen: The Stray Birds on NPR's Mountain Stage

The Stray Birds - "Radio" - Live on NPR's Mountain Stage

One of the best break-out Americana acts out of the Keystone State, Pennsylvania trio The Stray Birds return to the Mountain Stage with this radio-ready performance of their new tune "Radio." Catch it on over 200+ NPR stations during this week's all-new Mountain Stage broadcast.

This week's broadcast also features performances from Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill, Jon Stickley Trio, Brian Dunne and West Virginia's own Corey Shields on Mountain Stage.

