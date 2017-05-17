Related Programs: 
Mountain Stage with Larry Groce
Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Listen: The Stray Birds on NPR's Mountain Stage

By 48 minutes ago
  • The Stray Birds make their third appearance on NPR's Mountain Stage.
    The Stray Birds make their third appearance on NPR's Mountain Stage.
    Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

One of the best break-out Americana acts out of the Keystone State, Pennsylvania trio The Stray Birds return to the Mountain Stage with this radio-ready performance of their new tune "Radio." Catch it on over 200+ NPR stations during this week's all-new Mountain Stage broadcast.

This week's broadcast also features performances from Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill, Jon Stickley Trio, Brian Dunne and West Virginia's own Corey Shields on Mountain Stage.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast to hear The Stray Bird's performance on the #MS2Go podcast.

Tags: 
The Stray Birds
Mountain Stage
Radio
Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Related Content

Mountain Stage Announces June 25 FestivALL Live Show

By Mar 23, 2017
Photo courtesey of PRX. / Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage will record episode number 899 on Sunday, June 25 as part of FestivALL Charleston. Tickets on sale now on  mountainstage.ticketfly.com, by phone at 877.987.6487, or locally at Taylor Books in downtown Charleston.

Listen: Shemekia Copeland on NPR's Mountain Stage

By May 10, 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

"A voice that's part Memphis, part Chicago and all woman," Shemekia Copeland returns to the Mountain Stage with a fiery performance of "The Battle is Over (But the War Goes On). Catch it on over 200+ NPR stations during this week's all-new Mountain Stage broadcast.

Corey Shields: 'Change is Going to Happen... No Matter What'

By Jun 8, 2016
Liv Hefner Photography

Since the show began almost two years ago, A Change of Tune has highlighted some of the best up-and-coming artists out of these West Virginia hills with podcast-y chats ranging from Tyler Childers to Ona, Sean Richardson to Kyle Meadows and beyond.

But those interviews have been a bit infrequent, and since West Virginia Day is coming up (not to mention A Change of Tune’s second birthday), we thought we’d do something special: 30 days, 30 brand new #WVmusic interviews that range from Morgantown alt-rockers and Parkersburg singer-songwriters to West Virginia music venues and regional artist management and beyond, all of which contribute to this state’s wild and wonderful music scene.

Listen: Claire Lynch Band on NPR's Mountain Stage

By May 4, 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

Claire Lynch is an accomplished country artist. Just ask Dolly Parton, who credits Lynch with "one of the sweetest, purest and best lead voices in the music business today."

Backed by her award-winning acoustic ensemble, she offers a thoughtful reinterpretation of Dave Francey's "Empty Train" on this week's all-new Mountain Stage broadcast.

Steve Earle, St. Paul & Broken Bones To Appear on Mountain Stage This July

By Apr 28, 2017
Ted Barron

Steve Earle & The Dukes, Okkervil River and St. Paul & The Broken Bones are among the artists scheduled to appear as the long running radio show Mountain Stage w/ Larry Groce records episodes #900, #901 and #902 at the Culture Center Theater on the State Capitol Grounds.