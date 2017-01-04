Listen: Stephen Kellogg on NPR's Mountain Stage

Stephen Kellogg - "The Bear" - Live from Mountain Stage

From Northampton, Massachusetts, beloved folk-rocker Stephen Kellogg returns to Mountain Stage this week with a band that includes Miranda Mulholland of the Great Lake Swimmers. He closes his 2015 set with crowd favorite "The Bear" on this week's encore broadcast.

This week's broadcast also features performances from acclaimed singer-songwriter Peter Case, Miranda Mullholland of the Great Lake Swimmers, Nashville singer-songwriter Will Hoge, and Texas icon Kinky Friedman.

Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 858). While you're at it, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage.