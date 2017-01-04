Related Programs: 
Listen: Stephen Kellogg on NPR's Mountain Stage

    Josh Saul / Mountain Stage

From Northampton, Massachusetts, beloved folk-rocker Stephen Kellogg returns to Mountain Stage this week with a band that includes Miranda Mulholland of the Great Lake Swimmers. He closes his 2015 set with crowd favorite "The Bear" on this week's encore broadcast.

This week's broadcast also features performances from acclaimed singer-songwriter Peter Case, Miranda Mullholland of the Great Lake Swimmers, Nashville singer-songwriter Will Hoge, and Texas icon Kinky Friedman.

Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 858). While you're at it, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage.

Related Content

Mountain Stage's Favorite Performances of 2016

By Dec 12, 2016
Adam Harris / Mountain Stage

2016 was a big year for NPR Music and West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Mountain Stage. We celebrated 33 years of live performance radio, commemorated the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s legendary set, and listened to the voices of two new guest hosts

Mountain Stage News: 9 Live Shows Announced for 2017

By Nov 21, 2016
Chris Hornbecker

Mountain Stage with Larry Groce is proud to announce nine (that's right, nine) live shows scheduled for the first few months of 2017.

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Mandolin Orange to Perform on Mountain Stage

By Dec 19, 2016
Chris Robinson, jam band, Mountain Stage, The Chris Robinson Band
Jay Blakesburg

Mountain Stage with Larry Groce welcomes The Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Mandolin Orange to Charleston, West Virginia on March 26.

10 Mountain Stage Highlights of 2016

By Dec 29, 2016
Josh Saul / Mountain Stage / Mountain Stage

The year 2016 was noteworthy for lots of reasons at Mountain Stage .  Our 32nd year of live performance radio from the Mountain State included 25 shows from seven venues in four states and two new guest-hosts! With 2017 around the corner (11 shows already on sale) and nostalgia in the air, here are 10 highlights of the year that made 2016 a special one.

Listen to Craig Finn on Mountain Stage

By Josh Saul Dec 10, 2015
Josh Saul

Singer and songwriter Craig Finn is best known as the frontman of the raucous punk-influenced rock band The Hold Steady. But in his solo work, Finn turns his focus to quiet themes of perseverance and redemption. Here he perfroms the song "Christine," from his latest album Faith in the Future.

Mountain Stage Remembers John Trudell

By Josh Saul Dec 10, 2015
Brian Blauser

Outspoken and charismatic Native American activist John Trudell died this week. While Trudell’s triumphs and tragedies as an activist and leader are chronicled in this NYT obituary, Trudell was also an important musician, author, and poet who brought his songs and spoken word pieces to Mountain Stage multiple times. Larry Groce remembers: