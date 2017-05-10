Related Programs: 
Listen: Shemekia Copeland on NPR's Mountain Stage

  Shemekia Copeland on NPR's Mountain Stage
    Shemekia Copeland on NPR's Mountain Stage
    Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

"A voice that's part Memphis, part Chicago and all woman," Shemekia Copeland returns to the Mountain Stage with a fiery performance of "The Battle is Over (But the War Goes On). Catch it on over 200+ NPR stations during this week's all-new Mountain Stage broadcast.

This week's broadcast also features performances from John Németh & The Blue Dreamers, Bridget Kearney, T Sisters and Edward David Anderson, as recorded at the People's Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast to hear Shemekia Copeland's performance on the #MS2Go podcast.

Mountain Stage
Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Shemekia Copeland
The Battle is Over (But the War Goes On)

Mountain Stage Live Show News

By May 4, 2017
Courtesey of Kid Logic Media. / Mountain Stage

Tickets available for Mountain Stage this Sunday. Three July events on sale Friday at 10a.m.

Tickets are still available for this Sunday’s Mountain Stage with Larry Groce at the Culture Center Theater showcasing Grammy winner Loudon Wainwright III, the “punk show-biz” of Nancy And Beth- featuring actresses Megan Mullally (Will & Grace,  Parks & Recreation) and Stephanie Hunt (Friday Night Lights)- plus North Carolina songwriter David Childers, rising Americana group Mipso and songwriter/guitarist Liz Longley.

Listen: Claire Lynch Band on NPR's Mountain Stage

By May 4, 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

Claire Lynch is an accomplished country artist. Just ask Dolly Parton, who credits Lynch with "one of the sweetest, purest and best lead voices in the music business today."

Backed by her award-winning acoustic ensemble, she offers a thoughtful reinterpretation of Dave Francey's "Empty Train" on this week's all-new Mountain Stage broadcast.

Listen: Tim O'Brien on NPR's Mountain Stage

By Apr 26, 2017
Tim O'Brien
Josh Saul

No stranger to the Mountain Stage, acclaimed singer-songwriter and West Virginia native Tim O'Brien makes his returns to the program with a set of songs from the Mountain State, including this cover of Larry Groce's own "When the Mist Clears Away," which you can also hear during this week's broadcast.

From the Archives: Warren Zevon on NPR's Mountain Stage

By Apr 19, 2017
Josh Saul / Mountain Stage

Warren Zevon was a beloved cult hero in the world of rock music. Born in Chicago but raised on the West Coast, Zevon began his music career as a classical piano student before broadening his admiration of Stravinsky to The Everly Brothers and other folk and pop icons.

Zevon’s stoic vocals and gallows songwriting led to critical acclaim and popular success, eventually leading to his 1978 hit “Werewolves of London.” Although he could certainly be “Mr. Bad Example,” Zevon was an artist’s artist, one that we were proud to welcome twice to the Mountain Stage