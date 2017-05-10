Listen: Shemekia Copeland on NPR's Mountain Stage

Shemekia Copeland - "The Battle is Over (But the War Goes On)" - Live from NPR's Mountain Stage

"A voice that's part Memphis, part Chicago and all woman," Shemekia Copeland returns to the Mountain Stage with a fiery performance of "The Battle is Over (But the War Goes On). Catch it on over 200+ NPR stations during this week's all-new Mountain Stage broadcast.

This week's broadcast also features performances from John Németh & The Blue Dreamers, Bridget Kearney, T Sisters and Edward David Anderson, as recorded at the People's Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio.

