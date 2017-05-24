Listen: Sarah Jarosz on NPR's Mountain Stage

Sarah Jarosz - "House of Mercy" - Live from Mountain Stage

Prodigiously talented musician Sarah Jarosz returns to Mountain Stage this week with songs from her new album Undercurrent. Here she performs "House of Mercy" on a show that also features Robbie Fulks, Over the Rhine, The Black Lillies and Steve Forbert.

