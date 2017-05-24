Related Programs: 
Listen: Sarah Jarosz on NPR's Mountain Stage

  • Sarah Jarosz returns to NPR's Mountain Stage for a live performance from the campus of University of Kentucky.
    Josh Saul / Mountain Stage

Prodigiously talented musician Sarah Jarosz returns to Mountain Stage this week with songs from her new album Undercurrent. Here she performs "House of Mercy" on a show that also features Robbie Fulks, Over the Rhine, The Black Lillies and Steve Forbert.

Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 867). While you're at it, make sure to subscribe, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage

