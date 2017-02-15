Listen: Ra Ra Riot on NPR's Mountain Stage

Ra Ra Riot performs "Water," live on Mountain Stage.

Since they first met as students in Syracuse, New York, Ra Ra Riot has put a decade of experience performing under its collective belt. They draw influence from the experimental side classic rock like The Police and Talking Heads, but they also feature a small string section, which sometimes leads to their music being called "chamber pop," like in this performance of "Water."

This week's broadcast also features performances from Walter Martin, I Draw Slow, Overcoats, and West Virginia's own indie rock sensation Ona.

