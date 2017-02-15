Related Programs: 
Mountain Stage with Larry Groce
Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Listen: Ra Ra Riot on NPR's Mountain Stage

By 6 minutes ago
  • Ra Ra Riot on NPR's Mountain Stage
    Ra Ra Riot on NPR's Mountain Stage
    Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

Since they first met as students in Syracuse, New York, Ra Ra Riot has put a decade of experience performing under its collective belt. They draw influence from the experimental side classic rock like The Police and Talking Heads, but they also feature a small string section, which sometimes leads to their music being called "chamber pop," like in this performance of "Water."

This week's broadcast also features performances from Walter Martin, I Draw Slow, Overcoats, and West Virginia's own indie rock sensation Ona.

Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 864). While you're at it, make sure to subscribe, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage

Tags: 
Ra Ra Riot
Radio
Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Mountain Stage
Mountain Stage for NPR Distribution

Related Content

Listen to Mavis Staples on Mountain Stage

By Josh Saul Apr 7, 2016
Mountain Stage

This's week's  broadcast of Mountain Stage is a special one, featuring live performances by this year's Grammy nominees and winners - including this song by iconic R&B singer Mavis Staples, "You Are Not Alone." You'll also hear sets from  rising stars Chris Stapleton and  Jason Isbell, along with Rhiannon Giddens, Wilco, Buddy Guy, The SteelDrivers and much more.

Listen: Wilco cover Bowie's "Space Oddity" on NPR's Mountain Stage

By Feb 8, 2017
Wilco, Jeff Tweedy, Space Oddity
Josh Saul / Mountain Stage

Since their formation as an alt-country influenced group in the mid 90's, Chicago-based band Wilco have evolved into the de facto standard bearers for experimental and indie rock. They close their Mountain Stage set this week with a cover of the late David Bowie's masterpiece "Space Oddity."

Mountain Stage News: 9 Live Shows Announced for 2017

By Nov 21, 2016
Chris Hornbecker

Mountain Stage with Larry Groce is proud to announce nine (that's right, nine) live shows scheduled for the first few months of 2017.

12 Valentines for the Mountain Stage Fan in Your Life

By Feb 13, 2017
Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Love Mountain Stage with Larry Groce? Love someone who loves listening to Mountain Stage on NPR Music and West Virginia Public Broadcasting? Don't worry; we've got you covered this Valentine's Day.