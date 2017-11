Paul Kelly sings "Rising Moon," live on Mountain Stage.

Over the course of his three decade career, including 21 albums and six appearances on Mountain Stage, Paul Kelly returns this time with a full band and songs from his latest release “Life Is Fine,” including the powerful “Rising Moon,” heard here.

You’ll hear the entire set from Paul Kelly, plus performances by Drive-By Truckers, Jessica Lea Mayfield, James Maddock and Daniel Norgren, on this week’s episode of Mountain Stage with Larry Groce. Click here to find a station in your area.