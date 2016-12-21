Listen: NRBQ on NPR's Mountain Stage

NPBQ - "Waitin' on my Sweetie Pie" - Live from Mountain Stage

Over the course of nearly half a century, NRBQ - which stands for "New Rhythm and Blues Quartet" - has earned the distinction of being one of the most finely tuned bands in America, with plenty of swing. Lead by founder and pianist Terry Adams, Scott Ligon takes the lead on this Mountain Stage performance of "Waitin' on my Sweetie Pie."

This week's broadcast also features performances from virtuoso guitar duo Nels Cline & Julian Lage, Philly soul crooner Aaron Parnell Brown, Texas-based folk musician Eliza Gilkyson, and West Virginia's own Christian Lopez.

