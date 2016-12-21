Related Programs: 
Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Mountain Stage with Larry Groce

Listen: NRBQ on NPR's Mountain Stage

By 9 hours ago
  NRBQ's Terry Adams on Mountain Stage
    Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Over the course of nearly half a century, NRBQ - which stands for "New Rhythm and Blues Quartet" - has earned the distinction of being one of the most finely tuned bands in America, with plenty of swing. Lead by founder and pianist Terry Adams, Scott Ligon takes the lead on this Mountain Stage performance of "Waitin' on my Sweetie Pie."

This week's broadcast also features performances from virtuoso guitar duo Nels Cline & Julian Lage, Philly soul crooner Aaron Parnell Brown, Texas-based folk musician Eliza Gilkyson, and West Virginia's own Christian Lopez.

Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 856). While you're at it, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage.

