Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Mountain Stage with Larry Groce

Listen: Nancy And Beth (Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt) on NPR's Mountain Stage

By 1 hour ago
  • Nancy And Beth (actresses Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt) on NPR's Mountain Stage
    Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

Singing-dancing-acting duo Nancy And Beth (aka actresses Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt) make their Mountain Stage debut in grand style on this week's broadcast. While you'll have to wait to hear their cover of Gucci Mane's "I Don't Love Her" on the Mountain Stage podcast, you'll be able to hear their heartstring-pulling take on "Waiting for My Child" (as originally performed by The Consolers, Mavis Staples and Patty Griffin).

This week's broadcast also features performances from the famed singing storyteller Loudon Wainwright III, non-traditional North Carolina string trio Mipso, and singer-songwriters Liz Longley and David Childers on Mountain Stage.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast to hear the full show in the coming weeks.

Mountain Stage Announces June 25 FestivALL Live Show

By Mar 23, 2017
Photo courtesey of PRX. / Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage will record episode number 899 on Sunday, June 25 as part of FestivALL Charleston. Tickets on sale now on  mountainstage.ticketfly.com, by phone at 877.987.6487, or locally at Taylor Books in downtown Charleston.

Listen: Sarah Jarosz on NPR's Mountain Stage

By May 24, 2017
Josh Saul / Mountain Stage

Prodigiously talented musician Sarah Jarosz returns to Mountain Stage this week with songs from her new album Undercurrent. Here she performs "House of Mercy" on a show that also features Robbie Fulks, Over the Rhine, The Black Lillies and Steve Forbert.

Mountain Stage Remembers Jimmy LaFave

By May 23, 2017
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage / Mountain Stage

Jimmy LaFave has gone and left many hearts broken. I don’t remember when I first heard him sing, but I do remember it was love at first listen.

Listen: The Stray Birds on NPR's Mountain Stage

By May 17, 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

One of the best break-out Americana acts out of the Keystone State, Pennsylvania trio The Stray Birds return to the Mountain Stage with this radio-ready performance of their new tune "Radio." Catch it on over 200+ NPR stations during this week's all-new Mountain Stage broadcast.

Steve Earle, St. Paul & Broken Bones To Appear on Mountain Stage This July

By Apr 28, 2017
Ted Barron

Steve Earle & The Dukes, Okkervil River and St. Paul & The Broken Bones are among the artists scheduled to appear as the long running radio show Mountain Stage w/ Larry Groce records episodes #900, #901 and #902 at the Culture Center Theater on the State Capitol Grounds.