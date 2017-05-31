Listen: Nancy And Beth (Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt) on NPR's Mountain Stage

Nancy And Beth - "Waiting for My Child" - Live from NPR's Mountain Stage

Singing-dancing-acting duo Nancy And Beth (aka actresses Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt) make their Mountain Stage debut in grand style on this week's broadcast. While you'll have to wait to hear their cover of Gucci Mane's "I Don't Love Her" on the Mountain Stage podcast, you'll be able to hear their heartstring-pulling take on "Waiting for My Child" (as originally performed by The Consolers, Mavis Staples and Patty Griffin).

This week's broadcast also features performances from the famed singing storyteller Loudon Wainwright III, non-traditional North Carolina string trio Mipso, and singer-songwriters Liz Longley and David Childers on Mountain Stage.

