Mountain Stage with Larry Groce
Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Listen: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Mountain Stage

By
    Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band performs on this week's episode of Mountain Stage.
    Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

In a 20-year recording career that began when he was just 16, Louisiana born guitarist and songwriter Kenny Wayne Shepherd has become one of the most recognizable players in all  of rock music. The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band appears on this week's Mountain Stage with songs from their latest release "Lay It On Down," including "Diamonds & Gold," heard here.

This episode was recorded in Athens, OH with our friends at Ohio University and WOUB Public Media. You'll hear performances by Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Paula Cole, LADAMA, Matt the Electritian and Angela Perley & The Howlin' Moons. Find a station in your area here.

Mountain Stage with Larry Groce
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Athens Ohio
WOUB
Ohio University
Ladama
Paula Cole
Matt the Electritian
Angela Perley & the Howlin' Moons
Song of the Week

