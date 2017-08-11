Related Program: 
LISTEN: Harper's Ferry Mayor Talks about Town's Future

By 4 hours ago

Credit West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, the small town of Harpers Ferry in the Eastern Panhandle is often referred to as a gateway into West Virginia. It was a prominent place during the American Civil War-- the site of John Brown’s Raid. Today, it’s home to the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park as well as nearly 300 residents.

The park, along with the commercial area of the town, sees thousands of visitors each year from around the country and all over the world. In June, Harpers Ferry elected a new mayor –Wayne Bishop. Liz McCormick sat down with Bishop to hear how he plans to lead the iconic West Virginia town.

We also hear from the Ohio Valley ReSource about the Trump Administration's surprise plans to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency. And we hear Mountain Stage's Song of the Week.

