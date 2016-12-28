Listen: Craig Finn on NPR's Mountain Stage

Craig Finn - "Christine" - Live from Mountain Stage

Singer and songwriter Craig Finn is best known as the frontman of the raucous punk-influenced rock band The Hold Steady. But in his solo work, Finn turns his focus to quiet themes of perseverance and redemption, as we can hear on this Mountain Stage performance of "Christine" from his latest album Faith in the Future.

This week's broadcast also features performances from wildly soulful roots rocker Langhorne Slim, Oklahoma country-flavored rock outfit Turnpike Troubadours, alt-country musician Rayland Baxter, and soft-singing folkers Tall Heights.

