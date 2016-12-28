Related Programs: 
Listen: Craig Finn on NPR's Mountain Stage

By 58 minutes ago
  • Craig Finn on Mountain Stage
    Craig Finn on Mountain Stage
    Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

 

Singer and songwriter Craig Finn is best known as the frontman of the raucous punk-influenced rock band The Hold Steady. But in his solo work, Finn turns his focus to quiet themes of perseverance and redemption, as we can hear on this Mountain Stage performance of "Christine" from his latest album Faith in the Future.

This week's broadcast also features performances from wildly soulful roots rocker Langhorne Slim, Oklahoma country-flavored rock outfit Turnpike Troubadours, alt-country musician Rayland Baxter, and soft-singing folkers Tall Heights.

Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 857). While you're at it, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage.

