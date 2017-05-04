Related Programs: 
Listen: Claire Lynch Band on NPR's Mountain Stage

    Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

Claire Lynch is an accomplished country artist. Just ask Dolly Parton, who credits Lynch with "one of the sweetest, purest and best lead voices in the music business today."

Backed by her award-winning acoustic ensemble, she offers a thoughtful reinterpretation of Dave Francey's "Empty Train" on this week's all-new Mountain Stage broadcast.

This week's broadcast also features Band of Ruhks, Bumper Jacksons, The ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band and Otis Gibbs.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast to hear Claire Lynch's full set in the coming weeks.

