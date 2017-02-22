Related Programs: 
Mountain Stage with Larry Groce
Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Listen: Bottle Rockets on NPR's Mountain Stage

By 15 minutes ago
  • Bottles Rockets on Mountain Stage
    Bottles Rockets on Mountain Stage
    Josh Saul / Mountain Stage

Roots rock standard-bearers the Bottle Rockets return to Mountain Stage this week. Here the Bottle Rockets perform their song "Dog," which showcases lead singer Brian Henneman's irreverent humor, as well as his love for his canine friend.

This week's broadcast also features performances from HONEYHONEY, Marshall Crenshaw, Mike Cooley and Webb Wilder.

Like what you hear? Download the entire show right now on the Mountain Stage podcast (just look for Ep. 866). While you're at it, make sure to subscribe, leave us a rating/review and send us a tweet with your favorite song: we're @mountainstage

Tags: 
Radio
Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Mountain Stage for NPR Distribution
Dog
Bottle Rockets
The Bottle Rockets
Mountain Stage

Related Content

Listen to We Banjo 3 on Mountain Stage

By Josh Saul Apr 20, 2016
Brian Blauser

Hailing from Galway, brothers Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley are among the most celebrated young musicians in Ireland today. Calling themselves We Banjo 3, the group traveled straight from their Mountain Stage performance to perform for President Obama and Congressional leaders at the White House. They can be heard on this week's all new episode, along with Red Baraat, Star & Micey, and Davina & the Vagabonds.

Mountain Stage's Favorite Performances of 2016

By Dec 12, 2016
Adam Harris / Mountain Stage

2016 was a big year for NPR Music and West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Mountain Stage. We celebrated 33 years of live performance radio, commemorated the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s legendary set, and listened to the voices of two new guest hosts