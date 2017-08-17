Listen: Bob Thompson Play "Shenandoah" on Mountain Stage

Bob Thompson - "Shenandoah" - Live from Mountain Stage

This week's Mountain Stage Song of the week features our own Bob Thompson, with his take on the classic American folk tune "Shenandoah," which was recorded live on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

During the episode you'll also hear performances by The Steel Wheels, The Seldom Scene, The Honeycutters, and Jonatha Brooke.

