Legislature Extends Tax Reform Work Through Tuesday

By 1 hour ago
  • Sen. Ed Gaunch during the conference committee on House Bill 107 earlier this week.
    Sen. Ed Gaunch during the conference committee on House Bill 107 earlier this week.
    Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Members of a legislative conference committee will continue their work Monday, trying to come to an agreement over tax reform. The conference committee was assembled Wednesday and, according to Legislative rules, must finish their work by Saturday, but lawmakers voted to suspend those rules Friday, allowing the committee to meet over the weekend. 

They won't do that though, pushing off their negotiations to Monday in hopes of finding a final agreement by Tuesday.  The committee’s work is focused on a tax reform measure that’s at the center of Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 2018 budget. An idea that originally came from Senate Republicans, at its core is a push to increase the consumer sales tax as a tradeoff for a reduced personal income tax. It’s the economic benchmarks that the state would have to meet to trigger that repeal that Senate President Mitch Carmichael said Friday are causing conflict between committee members.  “That’s really where the issue centers," he said. "It’s about the triggers, making sure that we protect, be fiscally responsible, make sure we don’t repeat the Kansas model and make sure we have growth in our economy before we trigger these reductions.” Democratic members of both the House and Senate argued Friday afternoon that it's not the economic triggers that are holding up a deal on the plan, but the fact that the bill includes a reduction of the personal income tax at all.  The details of the bill will determine how much money lawmakers have to spend in next year’s budget. That budget bill must be approved by June 30 to avoid a government shutdown. 

Tags: 
Budget
Tax Reform
West Virginia Legislature
Government

Related Content

Tax Reform Plan in Final Stages of Negotiations

By Jun 7, 2017
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Legislators have assembled a conference committee to work out the final details of a tax reform bill that has been at the center of budget negotiations at the statehouse for months. 

Lawmakers have spent since the end of the regular session in March formally-- and informally-- negotiating the tax reform bill that began in the state Senate. The Senate Republican-backed plan largely aims to repeal the personal income tax in exchange for a higher consumer sales tax.

Governor Urges Caution in Final Tax Reform Plan

By Jun 8, 2017
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Gov. Jim Justice took questions from a legislative conference committee Thursday that is working on a compromised version of his tax reform plan, a rare appearance at the statehouse.