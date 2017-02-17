Lawsuit: School Didn't Protect Teen Girl From Bullying

A teen girl and her mother are suing the Monongalia County Board of Education and the sheriff's department over alleged bullying.

The Dominion Post reports that the lawsuit was filed Thursday. It says the 16-year-old suffered persistent race-based discrimination, harassment and bullying that led to a knife attack during her freshman year at University High School.

According to the lawsuit, the child is African American and white and was 15 years old when the incidents occurred.

The lawsuit says that neither the school nor the school resource officer took appropriate steps to protect the teen.

Jennifer Caradine, Board of Education legal counsel and Sheriff Perry Palmer said they had not received copies of the lawsuit as of late afternoon Thursday and could not comment.

