Justice Touts Highways Construction Plan in Statewide Tour

By Associated Press 11 minutes ago
  • West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a stop on his Save our State tour Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 on the Coalfields Expressway. Credit
    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a stop on his Save our State tour Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 on the Coalfields Expressway. Credit
    WVDOT

SLAB FORK, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice touted his highways construction program that would be financed by higher taxes and fees as he launched a statewide tour to promote the plan that he says would create tens of thousands of jobs in West Virginia.

Justice told a crowd in Slab Fork that the tax increases would not be permanent and would only serve as a stop-gap measure, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

“I know it’s going to hurt a little bit in the beginning, but it’s going to be so good that you won’t believe it,” Justice told more than 200 people who attended the launch of his statewide tour on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Justice said that without the increases, the state will continue to suffer economically.

“We’re too good to die, but we’re all dying,” Justice said. “We’re right on the verge, right on the verge of doing something that will be the detriment of West Virginia forever.”

He said the state has already cut too much, and tax increases are the best solution.

“In order to get to the sacred ground of ‘balance the budget,’ there’s got to be more than ‘balance the budget.’ You got to find a way to grow,” the governor said. “If all we do is try to balance the budget, we’re going to die.”

Justice’s highways construction program would be financed through a $20 increase in the annual license plate renewal fee, a 10-cents-per-gallon increase in the state gasoline tax and a $1 increase in turnpike tolls. Justice said the plan would create 48,000 jobs.

The King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway in Southern West Virginia would be a primary focus of the construction program. The project has been delayed due to the decline of the coal mining industry. Justice, a Raleigh County native, said the project would put unemployed coal miners back to work. Multiple towns throughout the area are not connected to the highway system.

When completed, the Coalfields Expressway will be about 65 miles long. Only eight miles are open to drivers today.

Justice also proposed a business park called the Mountain State Connector that would serve as a backup to government data in case of a federal government breach or private banking breach. Justice said the location would be in a 250-mile radius from Washington, D.C., and serve as a modern-day equivalent to The Greenbrier’s secret bunker built in the 1960s to house Congress in the case of a nuclear disaster.

“West Virginia is the logical connector to be a backup system for all of that information,” Justice said.

Justice said he’d propose the plan to President Donald Trump soon.

Tags: 
Government
Roads
WVDOT
Governor Jim Justice

Related Content

What Would a Repeal of the Income Tax Mean for West Virginia?

By Feb 17, 2017

On The Legislature Today, the Senate's Select Committee on Tax Reform begins discussing the chair's plan to reform the state's tax code, shifting from a personal income tax to a broader consumer sales tax.

Ted Boettner with the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy and John Deskins with the Bureau for Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University discuss the potential benefits and risks to the plan and it impacts on West Virginians. 

State Lawmakers Weigh Stiffer Litter Punishment

By Feb 17, 2017
Litter, Trash
SaunieInDiego / Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia lawmakers are advancing stiffer penalties for littering that could mean two weeks picking up roadside trash for throwing some out your car window.

The legislation approved by the Judiciary Committee and poised for a House vote next week would raise the possible fine for littering on public property or anyone else's private property from $1,000 to $2,500.

Lawmakers to Consider Yearlong Study of Road Funds

By Mar 10, 2015
Martin Valent / West Virginia Legislative Photography

It’s too late in the session for Senators to approve a bill that would increase dollars committed to the state Road Fund, but members on both sides of the aisle say they are prepared to commit to a study of the issue. 

Sen. Bob Plymale of Wayne County introduced Senate Bill 478 nearly a month ago, which would do just that. The bill proposes increasing revenues for road construction by upping the gasoline and consumer sales taxes and raising Division of Motor Vehicle fees that haven’t been touched since the 1970s.

Agreeing On More Money For Roads, Bridges May Be Easier Than Finding Workers

By Oct 28, 2016

There aren't many things the two major presidential candidates agree on, but here's one: Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump say they would spend more to rebuild the country's aging infrastructure.