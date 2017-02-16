Is Justice Tax Plan DOA in the Legislature?

Hear the Front Porch gang discuss Gov. Justice's tax plan with Metronews reporter Brad McElhinny.

"In a rhetorical flourish almost certainly unlike any in the history of West Virginia gubernatorial oratory, Jim Justice spread his arms wide and moaned in an impression of Frankenstein’s monster."

That's how WV Metronews reporter Brad McElhinny described the end of Gov. Jim Justice's State of the State address. Justice was making a point about the state budget mess, a deficit of almost $500 million.

Justice also proposed increasing the sales tax by half a percent, instituting a tax on commercial activities of .2 percent, and raising Turnpike tolls by $1 (with an option for West Virginians to get around much of that.)

On this week's Front Porch, Laurie and Rick have very different reactions to the tax plan - and both ask McElhinny if it has a chance in the Republican legislature.

