Justice Names Communications Director for New Administration

Carl "Butch" Antolini will serve as the Director of Communications for incoming Gov. Jim Justice.

The announcement came Friday through a press release from the Justice transition team.

Antolini has served as the Communications Director for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture since 2013 under Commissioner Walt Helmick.

Antolini also spent decades working for various newspapers and other media outlets through out West Virginia and Maryland, including 8 years as the executive editor and general manager for Beckley Newspapers.

A native of Elkins, Antolini said in a written statement he is humbled by the appointment.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of West Virginia,” Antolini said in a press release.

“Technology has and continues to change the way we communicate and we are committed to keeping the public informed by focusing on the timely delivery of information through both traditional and new media platforms.”

He added he is excited about Gov.-elect Justice's commitment to energy and jobs.