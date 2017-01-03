Justice to Meet Public After Inauguration

By 11 seconds ago

The inaugural committee for Gov.-elect Jim Justice says he'll receive the public in the state Capitol in Charleston following his 1 p.m. inauguration on Jan. 16 on its South Plaza.

Credit Walter Scriptunas II / AP

That will be followed by a reception in the nearby West Virginia Culture Center in honor of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is observed as both a national and state holiday on that Monday.

The committee has a website with information at www.InaugurationWV.com .

An inaugural ball is scheduled that evening at the Greenbrier Resort that Justice owns in White Sulphur Springs that requires tickets scheduled to go on sale Jan. 5.

Tags: 
Jim Justice
West Virginia State Capitol
West Virginia Culture Center
Government

Related Content

Justice Taps Head of Engineering Firm for Commerce Secretary

By Dec 28, 2016
Jim Justice Victory Speech
Walter Scriptunas II / AP

West Virginia’s incoming governor has chosen the president of an engineering and architecture firm to be his administration's commerce secretary.

 

Gov.-Elect Jim Justice said Woody Thrasher has experience growing jobs in the state and a passion for serving its people.

Justice Names Communications Director for New Administration

By Dec 23, 2016
Twitter

Carl "Butch" Antolini will serve as the Director of Communications for incoming Gov. Jim Justice. 

The announcement came Friday through a press release from the Justice transition team.

Justice Chooses Former Sheriff as His Public Safety Chief

By Dec 21, 2016
Jeff Sandy
Jeff Sandy LinkedIn

Gov.-elect Jim Justice has made his first Cabinet selection, choosing former Wood County Sheriff Jeff Sandy to be his secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

A former special agent in the U.S. Treasury Criminal Investigations Division, Sandy is a Wood County native and currently partner in Perry Forensic Investigations LLC.

Justice Campaign Spends $5M in Governor's Race

By Dec 20, 2016
Jim Justice
Tyler Evert / AP

Updated campaign finance reports show West Virginia Gov.-elect Jim Justice spent $5.1 million in his mostly self-funded winning campaign as a Democrat.

Justice, owner of coal mines, the Greenbrier resort and other businesses, defeated Republican Bill Cole.

Justice Says too Soon to Identify Ways to Cut Budget Gap

By Dec 16, 2016
Jim Justice Victory Speech
Walter Scriptunas II / AP

West Virginia's incoming governor said Thursday that he wants to closely examine state finances before deciding how to approach the government's projected $400 million budget deficit next year.

Gov.-elect Jim Justice said they've "got to scrub all the financials in every way and see really where we stand," which will show the way forward.