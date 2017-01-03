Justice to Meet Public After Inauguration

The inaugural committee for Gov.-elect Jim Justice says he'll receive the public in the state Capitol in Charleston following his 1 p.m. inauguration on Jan. 16 on its South Plaza.

That will be followed by a reception in the nearby West Virginia Culture Center in honor of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is observed as both a national and state holiday on that Monday.

The committee has a website with information at www.InaugurationWV.com .

An inaugural ball is scheduled that evening at the Greenbrier Resort that Justice owns in White Sulphur Springs that requires tickets scheduled to go on sale Jan. 5.