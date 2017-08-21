Justice Has No Plans to Remove Jackson Statue

By & 1 hour ago
  • Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on the Capitol grounds in Charleston.
    Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on the Capitol grounds in Charleston.
    Wikimedia Commons/ Snoopywv

Gov. Jim Justice is denouncing violence by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in neighboring Virginia but indicates he has no immediate plans to act on requests to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the Capitol grounds in Charleston.

At a Monday press conference, Justice calls what happened in Charlottesville "despicable," and says he's "sympathetic" to people who feel harmed by things that recall the past.

However, he says it's "a complex situation" and removing the statue could lead to other groups asking to remove other historical markers.

“Let’s just be respectful and find the right pathways that are the right way that makes things fit for everyone, before we off and take off and do something that’s just going to start spiraling and cause a lot of problems," he said at the press conference.

Justice, who recently switched to Republican, says there's no place in our society for "neo-Nazi groups and white supremacy."

The white nationalist rally over the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville left one woman dead.

Tags: 
Government
Jim Justice
Charlottesville
Capitol Complex
White Supremacist Rally
Stonewall Jackson
Thomas Jackson
Neo-Nazis
Press Conference

Related Content

Hundreds Attend Black Lives Matter Rally at W.Va. State Capitol

By 20 hours ago
Kara Lofton/ West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Between 400-500 people attended a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday at the State Capitol in Charleston. The event was peaceful, with no violence reported. 