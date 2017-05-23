Justice Expands Special Session Call for Second Time

Gov. Jim Justice expanded the special session call for the second time Tuesday, May 23, adding seven more bills – including his budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The executive message with those bills was read in the Senate Tuesday morning, but the bills themselves were not introduced. The House will gavel in at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The bills on the list include several that were vetoed following the regular session, including a bill to change the certificate of need process in West Virginia for hospitals, a bill allowing for the sale of some state-owned hospitals, a bill that changes some of the authority allotted to physicians assistants, and another relating to tax procedures and tax liens.

The call also includes a bill dealing with compensation for volunteer firefighters and a controversial measure that lawmakers discussed during the regular session. That bill would cut public school funding at the state level, allowing county school boards to increase local property taxes to make up for the difference.

The governor's proposed budget bill is the most highly anticipated bill on the call, but until it is introduced into a chamber, that budget is not available for the public.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael said Monday his intention is for the Senate to approve the package of bills to send to the House, including the budget and the tax reform measure.