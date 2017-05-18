Justice Criticizes Senate Democrats While Asking House to Vote on Tax Plan

By 29 minutes ago
  • Gov. Jim Justice pleads with members of the House Wednesday to vote on his tax reform plan.
    Gov. Jim Justice pleads with members of the House Wednesday to vote on his tax reform plan.
    Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

After attempting to rally members of the Senate around his tax reform plan Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice decided to also formally address members of the House of Delegates Wednesday.

Senators have already approved the measure to significantly alter the state’s tax code, but with only Republican support. Justice largely focused on his disappointment with Senate Democrats in his speech to the House.

“[Tuesday] you saw something that was terribly, terribly disappointing and unbelievable to me. Unbelievable," he said. 

The Senate voted 19-11 Tuesday on the Justice-backed tax reform plan, with all Democrats in attendance voting against it. 

The tax reform measure would raise the consumer sales tax from 6 to 6.95 percent. It would restructure the personal income tax, cutting the tax rate for all income brackets and setting triggers for its eventual repeal. It raises the corporate net income tax by half a percent, and it restructures the coal severance tax so companies pay based on the price per ton.

Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso said his caucus has been involved in negotiations over the bill, but they voted against it Tuesday because it was "piecemeal at best."

Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso.
Credit Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Prezioso said House members have made it clear they’re not interested in the proposed changes to the personal income tax.

Justice called the move a "black eye" and said he was hurt by the vote that he wasn’t aware the Senate Democrats were going to take.

“This is a big boy’s game. There’s a lot at stake. The future of this state is at stake," Prezioso said of the governor's comments. "Don’t be hurt. Roll up your sleeves and get to work.”

Justice also attempted to change the minds of a number of Delegates who say they can’t support the measure, Delegates on both sides of the aisle.

To the House Democrats, Justice asked them to not "follow the leader just to be following the leader." To House Republicans, Justice explained he and members of the majority party in the Senate had attempted to negotiate with House leaders.

"We've tried," he said. "We've tried to compromise."

But that compromise hasn't been reached. 

House Republicans want a tax reform plan that focuses on the sales tax, getting rid of exemptions to lower the overall tax rate and still break even in terms of revenue.

House Finance Chair Eric Nelson said they also don’t want to increase taxes on businesses, like the corporate net income tax increase included in the bill, and they worry about deficits down the road.

Tweak the bill, Justice told members of the House, but put it to a vote.

The House Finance Committee has the Senate-approved Tax Reform Act of 2017 and will likely attempt to amend their own plan into it. Senators are going home though, waiting for the House to make its next move.

Tags: 
Budget
Jim Justice
West Virginia Legislature
Tax Reform
Senator Roman Prezioso
Government

Related Content

Senate Moving Forward with Tax Reform Despite Democratic Opposition

By May 17, 2017
Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

The Senate has approved a bill that would drastically restructure the state’s tax code in the hopes of balancing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The plan has the support of Senate Republicans and Democratic Gov. Jim Justice, who switched parties before announcing his bid for the office. The bill is, however, losing its previous support from Democrats and will meet some serious opposition in the House.

Lawmakers Wait on Another Tax Reform Proposal as Special Session Continues

By May 15, 2017
Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Both the House and Senate gaveled in around 11 am Monday, but without the final version of a new tax reform bill, delayed their action into the afternoon, and then into Tuesday.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael said the legislation was sent by the Governor’s Office to bill drafting—an arm of the state’s legislative services division—but was in the wrong format and staffers needed additional time.

Justice Adds 2 Bills to Special Session Call

By May 15, 2017
West Virginia Governor's Office

As members of the West Virginia Legislature return to Charleston Monday to continue their work on the 2018 budget, Gov. Jim Justice has added two bills to the special session call.

The first of those bills is to increase the consumer sales and use tax on motor vehicles. 

The second is bill to allow the governor to furlough state employees in the wake of a financial emergency, or a government shutdown.

Senate President Still Hopeful for Compromise with House in Budget Deal

By May 11, 2017
Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Senate President Mitch Carmichael believes lawmakers are getting close to a budget deal after taking a 10-day recess from the special budget session called by Gov. Jim Justice at the beginning of the month.

The Legislature returned to session May 4 for two days, but when they were unable to reach a compromise, recessed and will return Monday, May 15.