Justice Chooses Former Sheriff as His Public Safety Chief

By 16 hours ago

Gov.-elect Jim Justice has made his first Cabinet selection, choosing former Wood County Sheriff Jeff Sandy to be his secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Credit Jeff Sandy LinkedIn

A former special agent in the U.S. Treasury Criminal Investigations Division, Sandy is a Wood County native and currently partner in Perry Forensic Investigations LLC.

He was elected sheriff in 2008 and appointed to the board of the Regional Jail Authority, where he was elected chairman in 2012.

According to Justice's transition team, Sandy has certifications for investigating fraud and money laundering, worked in Iraq on counter-terrorism and participated in a federally funded anti-terrorism training of police officers.

He would replace Secretary Joseph Thornton overseeing 10 agencies, including State Police, Division of Corrections and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Tags: 
Jim Justice
Jeff Sandy
Government

Related Content

Justice Campaign Spends $5M in Governor's Race

By Dec 20, 2016
Jim Justice
Tyler Evert / AP

Updated campaign finance reports show West Virginia Gov.-elect Jim Justice spent $5.1 million in his mostly self-funded winning campaign as a Democrat.

Justice, owner of coal mines, the Greenbrier resort and other businesses, defeated Republican Bill Cole.

Justice Says too Soon to Identify Ways to Cut Budget Gap

By Dec 16, 2016
Jim Justice Victory Speech
Walter Scriptunas II / AP

West Virginia's incoming governor said Thursday that he wants to closely examine state finances before deciding how to approach the government's projected $400 million budget deficit next year.

Gov.-elect Jim Justice said they've "got to scrub all the financials in every way and see really where we stand," which will show the way forward.

Settlement Approved for Coal Mines Owned by Governor-Elect

By Dec 15, 2016
Jim Justice
Scott Halleran / Getty Images

A federal judge has approved a settlement requiring pollution reductions and a $900,000 civil penalty by Appalachian coal mines owned by West Virginia Governor-elect Jim Justice.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice announced the settlement in September with Southern Coal Corp. and 26 affiliates.

Women's Group Asks Justice for Gender Equity on Appointments

By Dec 12, 2016
Jim Justice Victory Speech
Walter Scriptunas II / AP

A West Virginia women's group is asking Gov.-elect Jim Justice for gender equity on the state's boards and commissions.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Justice's incoming administration will work with a state legislature made up of 116 men and 18 women, or about 13 percent. That marks the lowest percentage of women in the Legislature since 1984.

Flood Restoration Company Sues W.Va.'s Governor-Elect

By Dec 10, 2016
Ibrahim.ID / wikimedia Commons

West Virginia Gov.-elect Jim Justice's businesses are being sued by a flood restoration company for unpaid bills, after cleanup crews restored parts of the Greenbrier following flooding that hit parts of the state in late June.

Attorneys for BMS CAT, a company based in Fort Worth, Texas, filed the complaint in federal court. The lawsuit alleges Justice's companies have withheld $771,268s owed to the restoration company, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.