Justice Appoints Teacher to Fill Vacancy in House

The Capitol building in Charleston, West Virginia.
Credit Jesse Wright / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Governor Jim Justice has appointed a teacher and radio broadcaster from Lewisburg to West Virginia's House of Delegates.

Jeff Campbell fills the District 42 vacancy created earlier this month when former Delegate Stephen Baldwin was named to the state Senate in District 10. Baldwin was appointed following the resignation of Sen. Ron Miller, who joined the Justice administration.

According to the governor's office, Campbell has been a teacher in the Greenbrier County school system since 2001 and has taught Social Studies at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School for the past nine years.

He has been a radio broadcaster in Greenbrier County for 33 years and for 29 years he has served as statistical coordinator for West Virginia University football broadcasts.

Government
Jim Justice
Jeff Campbell
West Virginia Legislature

