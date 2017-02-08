Justice Appoints New Director for State Wildlife Agency

Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a businessman, hunter and fisherman to be director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

According to the governor's office, Bridgeport native Stephen McDaniel helped establish and expand a family medical supply business, Total Health Services of WV.

McDaniel also established the Mozark Mountain Tree Farm in Tucker County. He's a member of Trout Unlimited and the National Rifle Association.

Justice says McDaniel brings a strong business background and enthusiasm for outdoor recreation to the job of protecting land and wildlife and promoting tourism in the state park system.

McDaniel says he visited nearly every county through the business, has spent thousands of hours hunting and fishing and shares Justice's passion for the outdoors.

He replaces Bob Fala, director for the past two years.