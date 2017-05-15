Justice Adds 2 Bills to Special Session Call

  • Gov. Jim Justice during a press briefing at the state Capitol.
    West Virginia Governor's Office

As members of the West Virginia Legislature return to Charleston Monday to continue their work on the 2018 budget, Gov. Jim Justice has added two bills to the special session call.

The first of those bills is to increase the consumer sales and use tax on motor vehicles. 

The second is bill to allow the governor to furlough state employees in the wake of a financial emergency, or a government shutdown.

Lawmakers left Charleston May 5 after two days of work on the budget for the 2018 fiscal year, unable to reach a compromise on a tax reform bill that was voted down twice by the House of Delegate. 

The bill would have restructured the state's personal income tax, lowering the tax rate for each bracket and setting benchmarks for an eventual repeal. To replace that revenue, the bill would have increased the consumer sales tax and restructured the coal severance tax, increasing or decreasing the rate based on the price of the commodity per ton.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael said last week that bill will be the basis of the budget plan for 2018, but was still being negotiated. 

It is likely the newly introduced consumer sales and motor vehicle tax bill added to the call Monday will be the vehicle through which lawmakers progress that plan.

A furlough bill was also presented to lawmakers during the 2017 regular session. It would allow the governor to dictate to state employees taking off a number of days without pay in times of financial hardship. 

The bill would also likely protect state workers in the event of a government shutdown. Under current state law, all state employees would be laid off if there was no budget by June 30. 

Budget
Special Session
Jim Justice
West Virginia Legislature
Government

