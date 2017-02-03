Jury Sides with Subaru in Product Liability Claim

A Kanawha County jury has sided with Subaru in a product liability lawsuit against the car manufacturer eight years after an accident killed a woman and two teenagers.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the circuit court jury ruled Thursday in claims filed by the victims' families.

Carol Crawford was driving her 16-year-old daughter, Meaghan Crawford, and 15-year-old Kelsey Kuhn to school when their Subaru Forester was struck and caught fire in 2009. All were from Barboursville.

The lawsuit claimed the Forester's design contributed to the deaths.

The driver of an SUV that hit them, Erma Brown, was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for driving under the influence of prescription medications.

Claims against other defendants in lawsuits stemming from the accident were previously settled for undisclosed amounts.