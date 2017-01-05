Jury: DuPont Should Pay Ohio Man $10.5M More in Lawsuit

A federal jury says DuPont should pay an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon an additional $10.5 million in damages.

Credit Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jurors in Columbus awarded punitive damages Thursday in the lawsuit of Washington County resident Kenneth Vigneron Sr. The jury previously found DuPont should pay Vigneron $2 million in compensatory damages.

The lawsuit is among more than 3,000 alleging a link between illnesses and the chemical C8 emitted by a DuPont plant in West Virginia.

Court records show jurors determined DuPont was negligent and acted maliciously.

Vigneron's attorney argued DuPont knew C8 could cause cancer.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based chemical company said Thursday it will appeal. DuPont says it believes jurors were misled about the risks of C8 exposure.

DuPont
Columbus
Government

Ohio Jury Awards Plaintiff $5.6M in Case Against DuPont

By Jul 8, 2016
DuPont's Washington Works
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jurors awarded an additional $500,000 to the plaintiff in a case against the chemical company DuPont.

Latest Suit Against DuPont Linking C8 to Cancer Goes to Jury

By Dec 20, 2016

An Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon is the latest plaintiff to have his case against DuPont Co. considered by a jury in federal court.

The Columbus Dispatch reports jurors in Columbus are deliberating after a four-week trial in the case of a Washington County resident, Kenneth Vigneron Sr. It's among 3,000 lawsuits against DuPont by Ohio and West Virginia residents.

Toxic Legacy: 'Teflon' Chemical Sticks Around In Water Supplies

By Oct 21, 2016
Dave Mistich / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

For more than half a century along the Ohio River, the chemical company DuPont provided jobs for thousands of people. One chemical they produced is PFOA, commonly known as C8. It was a remarkably useful compound, used in “Teflon” non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, and even in some food wrappers.

Martinsburg, Vienna Respond to Drinking Water Warnings

By & May 19, 2016
Glynis Board / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

 

Update: Friday, May 20, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.

 

The City of Vienna issued a statement today saying residents may bring clear containers to one of four locations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to collect water for drinking and food preparation:

Jurors say DuPont Acted with Malice, Award $5 Million to Ill Man

By Jul 6, 2016
DuPont's Washington Works
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jurors in an Ohio federal court say DuPont acted with malice by dumping chemical-tainted water from its West Virginia plant into the Ohio River.

The same jury on Wednesday said a chemical used by DuPont at the plant caused a man to get cancer and awarded him $5.1 million in compensatory damages.