Jury Delivers $2M Verdict Against DuPont

The third case of some 3500 against the chemical company DuPont reached an initial verdict today. The case stems from the company’s widespread water contamination with a chemical known as C8.


The jury awarded the plaintiff Kenneth Robert Vigneron $2 million, so far. The Ohio man says he got testicular cancer because he was exposed to C8 through public water supplies in Belpre and Little Hocking - both towns are near the company’s Washington Works facility in West Virginia.

DuPont's lawyers argued that Vigneron’s lawyers didn’t prove C8 causes cancer, but the jury said the company’s conduct was malicious - meaning more damages may be awarded.

A Charleston lawyer, Harry Dietzler, who was among those to file the original class action lawsuit against DuPont in 2001 says he wasn’t surprised by the verdict. Vigneron is the latest plaintiff to have his case against DuPont considered by a jury in federal court. The previous two trials ended similarly with juries awarding millions to cancer-stricken residents.

“It’s the same set of facts,” Dietzler said, “that DuPont contaminated the drinking water, DuPont knew it  contaminating the drinking water, and knew that the chemical would cause disease.”

Dietzler said another 40 cases are scheduled for trial through 2017.

Tags: 
Energy & Environment
Health & Science
Dupont Chemical Company
C8

Related Content

Latest Suit Against DuPont Linking C8 to Cancer Goes to Jury

By Dec 20, 2016

An Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon is the latest plaintiff to have his case against DuPont Co. considered by a jury in federal court.

The Columbus Dispatch reports jurors in Columbus are deliberating after a four-week trial in the case of a Washington County resident, Kenneth Vigneron Sr. It's among 3,000 lawsuits against DuPont by Ohio and West Virginia residents.

Toxic Legacy: 'Teflon' Chemical Sticks Around In Water Supplies

By Oct 21, 2016
Dave Mistich / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

For more than half a century along the Ohio River, the chemical company DuPont provided jobs for thousands of people. One chemical they produced is PFOA, commonly known as C8. It was a remarkably useful compound, used in “Teflon” non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, and even in some food wrappers.

Vienna Back on Own Water System After Filters Installed

By Nov 2, 2016
water faucet
wikimedia

The city of Vienna is back on its own water system and no longer has to rely on Parkersburg's help.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp and Parkersburg Mayor Jimmy Colombo on Tuesday morning turned the valve shutting off the water from Parkersburg to Vienna after almost six months of use.

Studies Highlight Toxic Chemicals in Drinking Water

By Aug 9, 2016
Image: Hu et al, Environmental Science & Technology Letters

A study released this week highlights how 6 million Americans are living with drinking water that’s laced with toxic chemicals. Coupled with that report - another study that shows how those chemicals suppress the immune system - especially among children.