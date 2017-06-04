June Deadline for Nacolepsy Drug Legal Settlement Claims

West Virginia consumers have until June 25 to file claims for their share of a settlement with a pharmaceutical company.

The Register-Herald reports consumers are eligible for the settlement if they purchased the drug Provigil or its generic, Modafinil, between June 24, 2006 and March 31, 2012. The drug is a treatment for narcolepsy.

The money comes from a $360,000 settlement with the drug-maker Cephalon. It was part of a multi-state lawsuit that alleged the company protected monopoly profits by filing patent infringement lawsuit against other generic versions of the drug to delay their implementation.

Officials say that caused consumers to pay millions more for the drug during that time because a generic was unavailable.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said consumers can file a claim by visiting StateAGProvigilSettlement.com.