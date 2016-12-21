Judge Puts Elkview's Marooned Crossings Mall in Receivership

A federal judge says a third-party officer will oversee construction of a replacement bridge at a Kanawha County shopping center after the old bridge was washed away by floods.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston in Charleston placed the Elkview Crossings mall in receivership Tuesday. Court-appointed officer Martin Perry will put the culvert bridge project out for bid and oversee its construction. Details of Perry's role in the mall's operations are still being worked out.

About 500 people lost their jobs at a hotel, restaurants, gas stations, stores and other businesses after the bridge was washed out by flooding June 23.

The replacement cost of the bridge is about $700,000.