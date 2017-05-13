Judge Prohibits southern W.Va. Doctor from Prescribing Narcotics

A southern West Virginia judge has ordered a physician to stop operating his practice as a pain clinic and prohibited him from prescribing narcotics including opioid painkillers.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office said in a news release Friday that Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich verbally entered his order regarding Dr. Yasar Aksoy. The order prohibits Aksoy from prescribing Schedule II and III narcotics.

Morrisey's office filed a petition in March alleging that Aksoy had operated his practice as a pain clinic by prescribing narcotics to more than half of the patients he saw. Pain clinics are allowed in West Virginia but must meet increased educational requirements and stricter regulations.

Aksoy said in a phone call he didn't believe he had done anything wrong and felt he was performing a public service for people with chronic pain.
 

