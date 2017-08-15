Judge Approves Settlement for Century Aluminum Retirees

A federal judge in West Virginia has approved a $23 million settlement that will provide health care benefits for retired workers at Century Aluminum.

Media outlets report U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver on Monday approved the settlement reached in February, ending a six-year court fight.

Benefits for more than 750 retirees and their families were taken away shortly after the plant in Ravenswood closed in 2009. Karen Gorrell, a spokeswoman for the retirees, says about 660 retirees are still alive.

Under the settlement, the funds will be paid by the company over 10 years into a trust fund to reimburse retirees' medical costs.

Efforts to obtain a special electricity rate for the plant failed two years ago. The plant has been sold to a New Jersey developer, which plans to demolish it.