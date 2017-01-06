Job Posting: Building and Grounds Manager – Charleston, WV

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is seeking a building and grounds manager for its broadcast facilities.

GENERAL GUIDELINES: Responsible for physical plant maintenance and operation of several transmission and office facilities statewide. Performs preventive maintenance and repairs. Arranges for more advanced maintenance and repairs. Knowledge of HVAC, Generators, and Electrical systems and subsystems. Knowledge of RF systems desired. Works in support of the Engineering division.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: This person is responsible for the upkeep and operation of both office facilities and remote transmission sites. Travel is required. Prepares a maintenance schedule and routine. Performs field management of contracted services such as new construction or major maintenance (generators, HVAC). On call for emergency response. Performs routine maintenance (air filters, lamp replacement) and schedules more advanced maintenance. Able to effect temporary repairs.

QUALIFICATIONS: 2 year technical School or 6 year of experience in field maintenance. Able to lift 70 pounds. Good driving skills and clean driving record. Able to work unattended.

TO APPLY: Request an application at ebajobs@wvpublic.org. A cover letter and resume are also required.

Competed applications must be returned via email or mailed to:

West Virginia Public Broadcasting Human Resources

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

The WV Educational Broadcasting Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply.